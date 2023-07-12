Vehicle that reportedly suddenly took off from Yarmouth Police collides with DPW truck

YARMOUTH – Wednesday morning about 11:30 AM, Yarmouth police reportedly had a person under observation for unknown reasons when the vehicle subject left in a sedan at a high rate of speed down Station Avenue. A short time later the police found the Chevy Malibu had collided with a Yarmouth DPW truck at Station Avenue and Long Pond Drive. No injuries were reported. The driver was taken into custody and transported to the police station.

CWN is checking with Yarmouth Police for further details.