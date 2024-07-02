Video: Barnstable man charged with manslaughter in connection to overdose death

HYANNIS – Cape & Islands District Attorney Robert J. Galibois today announced that Shawn O’Hara, 42-years-old, of Hyannis, was arraigned in the Barnstable District Court for his role relating to the death of a 36-year-old female in the town of Barnstable.

Shawn O’Hara was arraigned this morning on the charges of Manslaughter, Possess Class A Drug, and Subsequent offense of Possess Class B Drug.

On Saturday June 29, at approximately 6:00 PM, Barnstable Police Department was dispatched to a home for a report of an unresponsive female/overdose. The female was later pronounced dead at Cape Cod Hospital.

The charges stem from an investigation conducted by the Barnstable Police Department and the State Police Detectives Unit Assigned to the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office. Assistant District Attorney

Michael Patterson will be prosecuting the case. The Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office will make no further comment on the charges against Shawn O’Hara at this time.

Shawn O’Hara was arraigned in the Barnstable District Court. The Commonwealth requested $75,000 bail with conditions of remaining drug free with screens. The court set bail in the amount of $10,000. Shawn O’Hara is do back in the Barnstable District Court on July 31, 2024 for a Probable Cause Hearing.