Video: Police pursue subject from Yarmouth to Plymouth







YARMOUTH – A subject apparently failed to stop for Yarmouth Police leading to a pursuit early Tuesday afternoon. The pursuit went up Route 6 at speeds reported to be up to 90 MPH. The suspect’s gray pickup hit stop sticks Mass State Police deployed just before the Sagamore Bridge. he eventually pulled over near Exit 3 on Route 3 in Plymouth and was taken into custody without further incident.

Yarmouth Police tell CWN that the operator was Sean Curran, 36 from Stoughton. Officers attempted to arrest him on outstanding warrants, and he fled. The pursuit was turned over to MSP when Curran entered Route 6. He was apprehended by MSP. Yarmouth will be charging him with traffic offenses and failure to stop for police.

CWN is checking with Yarmouth Police for further details on how the incident started.



Photos and video by David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN