Walker injured on West End Breakwater in Provincetown

PROVINCETOWN – A person was injured walking along the West End Breakwater in Provincetown shortly before noon Monday. The victim reportedly slipped and fell on the popular route to Long Point. Provincetown Fire, Provincetown Police and National Park Rangers responded to the scene. Firefighters who work for Flyer’s Boat Yard reached the scene by boat and transported the victim to the U.S. Coast Guard station where an ambulance was waiting. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital after reportedly suffering a possible fractured leg. The breakwater has been the scene of numerous similar medical incidents over the years.