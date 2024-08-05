Wellfleet Fire Chief announces retirement

WELLFLEET – Wellfleet Fire Chief Richard J. Pauley Jr., has announced his retirement from the department effective August 31st, 2024. Pauley was appointed the town’s chief in December 2012, and began service the community in February 2013.

Paulet has served over 25 years as a chief in three different communities, the last 11 1/2 years in Wellfleet and over 40 years in the fire service in both Massachusetts and New Hampshire. Pauley gave the Wellfleet Selectboard his letter of retirement at a public meeting on May 7th, 2024.

Chief Pauley is very grateful to the town and department he has worked with and for, citing transformational changes within the fire department in the last eleven years. These changes have included more than doubling the full-time staffing levels, the first ever full-time Deputy Chief’s position within the department, completely replacing the department’s fleet of engines, an aerial ladder, tanker, ambulances and staff vehicles. In addition, the department’s paramedic staffing have increased to an all time high as well as state of the air Advance Life Support level equipment and tools that are needed on a daily basis.

In his May 7th letter to the Selectboard, Pauley stated there was plenty of credit to go around for these successes over the last 11 years. Pauley wrote “However, this department has only developed to the extent that it has because of the support of the Selectboard, Finance Committee, Town Administration (past and present) my fellow department heads, and, most certainly the taxpayers who have overwhelmingly and continuously supported our annual requests for funding. And for this, I am eternally grateful, more than I can say.”

Pauley also noted the professionalism and support that he has received from the members of the Wellfleet Fire Department has been excellent in that we have all worked together in collaboration to deliver the best possible services to the community. Pauley’s last day at the Wellfleet fire station will be August 21st and after that he plans to spend much more time with his wife Pam, son RJ, family and friends.