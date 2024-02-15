Wind Advisory 4 AM to 1 PM Friday



Wind Advisory

URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

1036 AM EST Thu Feb 15 2024

…WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 1 PM EST FRIDAY…

* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected.

* WHERE…In Massachusetts, Barnstable, Dukes and Nantucket Counties. In Rhode Island, Block Island.

* WHEN…From 4 AM to 1 PM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.