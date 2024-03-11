Wind Advisory 8 AM Monday through 1 AM Tuesday



Wind Advisory

URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

1047 PM EDT Sun Mar 10 2024

…WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM MONDAY TO 1 AM EDT TUESDAY…

* WHAT…Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.

* WHERE…Portions of northern Connecticut, central, eastern, northeastern, southeastern, and western Massachusetts, and northern and southern Rhode Island.

* WHEN…From 8 AM Monday to 1 AM EDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.