Wind Advisory from 6 PM this evening through 8 AM Sunday



Wind Advisory

URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

312 AM EDT Sat Oct 21 2023

…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM EDT SUNDAY…

* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.

* WHERE…Barnstable County.

* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 8 AM EDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.