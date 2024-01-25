YARMOUTH – A two-vehicle crash sent one person to Cape Cod Hospital and stalled traffic. The crash hapoened shortly before 9:30 AM on Route 28 by Mike’s Roast Beef. Traffic was reduced to one lane while the scene was worked. Yarmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Yamouth crash injures one, slows traffic on Route 28
January 25, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
