You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Yamouth crash injures one, slows traffic on Route 28

Yamouth crash injures one, slows traffic on Route 28

January 25, 2024

YARMOUTH – A two-vehicle crash sent one person to Cape Cod Hospital and stalled traffic. The crash hapoened shortly before 9:30 AM on Route 28 by Mike’s Roast Beef. Traffic was reduced to one lane while the scene was worked. Yarmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 