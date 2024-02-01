Yarmouth Police receive Violence Against Women Act funding



YARMOUTH – Yarmouth Police report that on January 26th, Governor Healey announced $4 million dollars of grant awards that are being distributed to various police departments, district attorney’s offices, and non-profit organizations across the state of Massachusetts. These grand will fund programs and staff who work toward supporting victims of human trafficking, as well as, stalking, and domestic and sexual violence.

The Yarmouth Police Department is thrilled to be the recipient of over $74.000 in Violence Against Woman Act (VAWA) grant funding for the 7th year in a row to support their civilian Victim Advocate who works with the Special Victims Unit. The VAWA grant helps the department to provide ongoing follow-up with victims of domestic and sexual violence, as well as stalking, to assess for safety and provide the most appropriate support services to reach each victim and their family. The YPD Advocate also attends training to increase her skill set, and continues to build strong partnerships with other agencies across the Cape to increase accessibility and support for victims of gender based violence.

Yarmouth Police are grateful for the support they receive from the Department of Justice who oversees the VAWA grant, and to their local grant manager in Boston who provides ongoing support throughout the grant cycle.