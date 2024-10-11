Yarmouth Police Sergeant Tom Hennessey retires after 34 years

– From Yarmouth Police: Today we take a moment to wish Sergeant Tom Hennessey a happy and healthy retirement as he completes 34 years of dedicated police service.

Sergeant Hennessey began his career with Yarmouth PD as a 20-year-old Summer Reserve Police Officer in 1990. He was hired by Arlington Police Department and transitioned back to Yarmouth a few short years later.

During his career, Sergeant Hennessey held positions on the bicycle unit, the firearms unit, K-9 section and many other specialties.

We are all very grateful for the service Sergeant Hennessey provided the residents and visitors of the Town of Yarmouth. He has left an indelible mark on the Yarmouth Police Department and will certainly be missed.

Good luck on your future endeavors and enjoy your retirement!