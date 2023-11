Meet our November Athlete of the Month – Marlo Jumper from South Yarmouth. Marlo is a Sophomore at John Paul II School in Hyannis, where she is a high honors student who plays soccer, lacrosse and basketball. Marlo is also a lector at her church and helps to coach many younger kids. She is a perfect candidate for this award!

Marlo will receive a Koopman Lumber swag bag, plus a $100 gift card to Butler Sporting Goods in Hyannis!