Ocean 104.7’s December Small Business of the Month

Congratulations to “The Daily Paper”, a beloved local eatery with two convenient locations in Hyannis, our latest winner of the Ocean 104.7 “Small Business of the Month” for December. This accolade is a testament to the unwavering dedication and commitment of owners Samantha and Aaron, who have been serving the community delicious breakfast and lunch options since 2006. The Daily Paper has become a cherished institution on the Cape, consistently providing a welcoming atmosphere and a menu featuring fresh, high-quality ingredients.

From classic breakfast favorites like fluffy pancakes and perfectly cooked eggs to inventive lunch options such as creative sandwiches and vibrant salads, The Daily Paper offers a diverse selection to satisfy every palate. Their commitment to using locally sourced ingredients whenever possible not only supports the regional economy but also ensures that customers enjoy the freshest and most flavorful dishes. The restaurant’s warm and inviting ambiance, combined with the friendly and attentive service provided by their dedicated staff, creates a truly enjoyable dining experience for all.

The Daily Paper’s recognition as Ocean 104.7’s “Small Business of the Month” is a well-deserved honor. It reflects the restaurant’s unwavering commitment to quality, customer satisfaction.

Ocean 104.7’s “Small Business of the Month” is sponsored by Gadgets Made Eazy in Falmouth. A technology tutor, Gadgets Made Eazy comes to you. They help make your devices easy to use. Whether you need to set up a new device, transfer data, or hook up a printer. Don’t wait for your kids, call Gadgets Made Eazy.