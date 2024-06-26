You are here: Home / Entertainment / Ocean 104.7’s John Willis Interview with Alessandro Gian Viviano

June 26, 2024

Alessandro Viviano plays Elvis Presley in Million Dollar Quartet. (Photo by Maggie Hall Photography)


Ocean 104.7’s John Willis chats with Alessandro Gian Viviano who plays “Elvis” in the Cape Playhouse production of “Million Dollar Quartet” in Dennis now thru July 6th. This Tony-nominated musical captures the singular moment when four incredible talents came together to become a red-hot rock ‘n’ roll band.

Jeremy Sevelovitz (Carl Perkins), Nat Zegree (Jerry Lee Lewis), Alessandro Viviano (Elvis Presley), and Scott Moreau (Johnny Cash) perform in Million Dollar Quartet. (Photo by Maggie Hall Photography)


It was December 4, 1956 when Johnny Cash, Carl Perkins, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Elvis Presley came together at Sun Records in Memphis – for one of the greatest jam sessions ever. This production brings that night alive with a tale of broken promises, secrets, betrayal and celebrations, both poignant and funny. Relive it all every day through the run of this amazing show. Alessandro talks about his famous parents, how he decided to switch from being a baseball player to becoming an actor, and how he has grown to love every aspect of the King of Rock N Roll, Elvis Presley, during his eight times starring in this role across America.

