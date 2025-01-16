Exhibition Packages On-Sale Now for Annual Rotary Home, Garden & Lifestyle Show

Hyannis & Osterville-Mashpee Rotary Clubs to Co-Present for the First Time in 66-Year Show History

(HYANNIS & OSTERVILLE, MA) – The Rotary Clubs of Hyannis and Osterville-Mashpee announced today that they have formed a strategic partnership to co-present the 66th Annual Cape Cod Rotary Home, Garden, and Lifestyle Show, scheduled for Saturday, April 5, 2025. After a very successful change in format last year, the Show will again be a one-day event at the Hyannis Youth and Community Center and will be free and open to the public.

A limited number of booths remain available, so businesses interested in exhibiting their products and services to Cape Cod residents and visitors should secure their spot as soon as possible, either online at www.hyannisrotary.org or by calling co-Chair Kelley Sullivan at (508.737.1632).

“We are excited to be joining with the Osterville-Mashpee Club this year to co-present this outstanding community event, which raises thousands of dollars each year for charities within our Cape Cod community,” said Kelley Sullivan, Show co-Chair and member of the Hyannis Rotary Club.

“Cape Codders have counted on this annual event for 66 years to learn about new products and

services that can improve their homes, gardens and overall lifestyle,” said Kevin Pepe, Show CoChair and member of the Osterville-Mashpee Club. “By partnering with the Hyannis Club for the

first time, we are hoping to drive exhibitor participation and further increase the public’s

attendance, all for the benefit of our supported charities.”

Booth selection is first-come, first-served, and standard electricity hookup is included. Exhibitors can choose from premium, enhanced, or standard packages. The premium package

includes a double booth (20’ x 8’) at a premium location, a full-page ad in the program, complimentary rotary club membership, and many more additional benefits. Businesses interested in the enhanced or standard packages can choose from a single or double booth, a quarter-page ad in the program, and more. Exhibition booth pricing starts as low as $795. Registered exhibitors will be able to set up their booths on Friday, April 4, 2025.

The Home Show Speaker Series is also returning due to popular demand and includes CL Fornari, Cape Cod’s Garden Lady, Jeni Wheeler of the Healthy Eating Family Table Collaborative, plus others to be announced in the coming weeks.