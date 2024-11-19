Mid-Cape Home Centers President Jack Stevenson Honored with “Legend of the Industry” Award by the Home Builders and Remodelers of Massachusetts

Hudson, MA — November 19, 2024

Mid-Cape Home Centers is proud to announce that President, Jack Stevenson, has been awarded the prestigious “Legend of the Industry” award by the Home Builders and Remodelers of Massachusetts. The ceremony took place at the American Heritage Museum, surrounded by an awe-inspiring collection of American war memorabilia, paying tribute to legends of all kinds, including those who have served our country and providing a poignant backdrop during Veterans Day week.

Stevenson was nominated for this respectable award by the Home Builders and Remodelers Association of Cape Cod, an established organization that shares Jack’s values and recognizes his commitment through his service as a respected board member.

The event highlighted the true essence of what it means to be a legend—dedication, perseverance, and impact. Team member and daughter Crystal Pieschel had the privilege of presenting Jack with this honor, highlighting how he embodies these qualities through his lifelong commitment to the lumber and building materials industry. His career, spanning decades, has been defined by innovation, leadership, and an unwavering dedication to serving his team, customers and the community.

Jack’s core value of teamwork has been the foundation of his success. Accepting the award, he reflected on the collective efforts that have fueled Mid-Cape’s growth and legacy. “This award isn’t just for me,” Jack mentioned. “It belongs to every member of the Mid-Cape team. Together, we’ve built something bigger than any one individual—a business that supports our customers, our community, and each other.”

Under Jack’s leadership, Mid-Cape Home Centers has not only grown its operations but also deepened its commitment to supporting local communities. Whether through charity partnerships or customer-focused initiatives, Jack has championed a culture of collaboration and service.

Jack Stevenson’s recognition as a “Legend of the Industry” is a testament to his passion for the lumber and building materials sector and his dedication to making a difference. The entire Mid-Cape team congratulates him on this well-deserved honor.

About Mid-Cape Home Centers Mid-Cape Home Centers, a divison of US LBM, is a leading supplier of building materials on Cape Cod and the South Shore. With a rich history of serving professional builders, remodelers, and homeowners, Mid-Cape is committed to providing exceptional service, innovative solutions, and quality materials to help build better communities.