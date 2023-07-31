The Homeless Prevention Council Seeks Community Support for “Backpack to School Program”

The increased cost of living has made back to school a time of great stress for many local families. On average, school supplies for each child costs about $125 (about $100 for elementary school and $150 for high school). That is why the Homeless Prevention Council (HPC) is partnering with the Seamen’s Bank, Staples in Orleans, Nauset Marine and the Orleans Police Department for its 22nd annual Backpack to School Program.

In 2022, the Homeless Prevention Council distributed 327 backpacks to children, which was a 15 percent increase from 2021. This year, the organization is anticipating a 10 percent increase on top of that – or 360 student/family requests. The expected cost of this year’s program will rise to $45,000.

“Backpack to School provides customized backpacks and school supplies to children on the Lower and Outer Cape. The Council has reached out to the school districts and found out what students in each grade will need and is building the bags accordingly,” said Hadley Luddy, CEO of HPC.

Families in need who would like to participate in this year’s Backpack to School Program should call HPC’s office at 508- 255-9667 and ask for the intake coordinator.

If you are interested in contributing, please visit www.hpccapecod.org to view a list of supplies or make a donation, or send a check to Homeless Prevention Council at PO Box 828, Orleans, MA 02653.

Kindly drop off your donations at one of the following collection locations:

HPC office (8 Main Street, Orleans)

Seamen’s Bank (all locations)

Orleans Police Department (99 Eldredge Park Way)

Nauset Marine (45 Cranberry Hwy, Orleans)

Staples (136 MA-6, Orleans)

First Citizens’ Federal Credit Union (all locations)

Orleans Chamber of Commerce (44 Main Street, Orleans)

Stop and Shop (Route 6A, Orleans)

Your contribution will make it possible for HPC to purchase supplies and other necessary items for each student. Thank you for coming together in supporting the most vulnerable in our community so our local students can feel prepared and thrive.