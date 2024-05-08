Calvin is an absolute hoot! This sweet, bounding 2 year old male mixed-breed dog loves to run around with both people and other dogs. His joy and enthusiasm are infectious! In his free time, he enjoys running around with toys in his mouth, going on walks and gives slobbery kisses. He would prefer a home without small animals, as he may mistake them for toys! He can also be a bit strong, so he prefers a home with adults and possibly dog-savvy older children. Could you be the right home for this good boy?
Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Calvin!
May 8, 2024
Calvin is an absolute hoot! This sweet, bounding 2 year old male mixed-breed dog loves to run around with both people and other dogs. His joy and enthusiasm are infectious! In his free time, he enjoys running around with toys in his mouth, going on walks and gives slobbery kisses. He would prefer a home without small animals, as he may mistake them for toys! He can also be a bit strong, so he prefers a home with adults and possibly dog-savvy older children. Could you be the right home for this good boy?
