Dean has the most distinctive and cutest ears! This 7 month old male mixed-breed dog traveled far and wide to find his furever home! This handsome dog is really good with other dogs and loves to play with them. He has boundless energy and still has a puppy mentality so he’s requesting time and patience while settling into his new home. He enjoys spending time outside sun bathing and chasing after tennis balls! If you’re interested in Dean please call or stop by the Brewster shelter!
Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Dean!
August 14, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Pair Of Annual Sandwich Events To Combine In October
- ASICS Road Race Adds Drone Show And Opening Ceremony To Event Itinerary
- You Could Get A Free Stay At The “Re-Treat Suite”
- Vineyard Wind Addresses Turbine Failure, Company Looking Forward
- MassHire To Hold Healthcare Job Fair In Bourne
- Harwich Wins First Cape League Title In 13 Years
- Stanley Cup Returns To Cape Cod
- Massachusetts Parentage Act Updated With Support From Cape And Islands Lawmakers
- Plane From Cape Has Upside-Down Landing
- West Nile Transmission Risk Raised
- Steamship Authority Managing Schedule After Crewing Cancellations
- Sales Tax To Be Waived For Personal Items This Weekend
- Falmouth Confirms Second West Nile Virus Mosquito Sample