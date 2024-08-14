Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Dean!

Dean has the most distinctive and cutest ears! This 7 month old male mixed-breed dog traveled far and wide to find his furever home! This handsome dog is really good with other dogs and loves to play with them. He has boundless energy and still has a puppy mentality so he’s requesting time and patience while settling into his new home. He enjoys spending time outside sun bathing and chasing after tennis balls! If you’re interested in Dean please call or stop by the Brewster shelter!





