Ellen is a sweet + goofy girl who made the long journey from Florida, and is now ready to find a loving home. This 9 month old female mixed-breed dog loves her human friends, but prefers to keep her dog circle small. She is still learning some manners, so it will be important for her adopter to follow up with a force-free trainer. If you are interested in coming to meet her, please call or stop by our Brewster location.
Ellen is currently up to date on all vaccinations, has been spayed/neutered, microchipped and seen by our vet team.
Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Ellen!
November 13, 2024
