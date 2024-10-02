Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Maisy!

This beautiful 6 month old female Boxer-mix comes to us from Mississippi. She can be a little shy at first but warms up very quickly. She has a great personality, fun to watch run around in the play yard with toys and her fur friends. Maisy walks well on a leash and has proven to be potty trained as well! She very much enjoys her people also, be it a belly rub, ear scratches kisses and hugs, she will take it all!! She will give plenty of love back too!

If you are interested in Maisy stop by or call our Brewster location.





Waggin’ Wednesday is Sponsored By: