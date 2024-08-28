Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Munchkin!

Meet Munchkin, an 3-year-old lady looking for a new home. She LOVES to play and that is the fastest way to her heart! Munchkin came from a home where she had many more cat friends than people friends. For this reason, she takes some time to get used to the new people in her life. When you first meet her, she will take some time to warm up but she would love to go to a home with a resident cat, or with one of her cat friends who are currently at the shelter. Munchkin would need his world to start small in her new home, a single room or bathroom would be a great starting spot for her so that he can get to know you and your family before exploring the entirety of your home. If you’re interested in Munchkin please call or stop by the Brewster shelter!





Waggin’ Wednesday is Sponsored By: