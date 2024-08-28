Meet Munchkin, an 3-year-old lady looking for a new home. She LOVES to play and that is the fastest way to her heart! Munchkin came from a home where she had many more cat friends than people friends. For this reason, she takes some time to get used to the new people in her life. When you first meet her, she will take some time to warm up but she would love to go to a home with a resident cat, or with one of her cat friends who are currently at the shelter. Munchkin would need his world to start small in her new home, a single room or bathroom would be a great starting spot for her so that he can get to know you and your family before exploring the entirety of your home. If you’re interested in Munchkin please call or stop by the Brewster shelter!
Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Munchkin!
Meet Munchkin, an 3-year-old lady looking for a new home. She LOVES to play and that is the fastest way to her heart! Munchkin came from a home where she had many more cat friends than people friends. For this reason, she takes some time to get used to the new people in her life. When you first meet her, she will take some time to warm up but she would love to go to a home with a resident cat, or with one of her cat friends who are currently at the shelter. Munchkin would need his world to start small in her new home, a single room or bathroom would be a great starting spot for her so that he can get to know you and your family before exploring the entirety of your home. If you’re interested in Munchkin please call or stop by the Brewster shelter!
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Cape Playhouse Artistic Director Eric Rosen on Summer and Closeout Show “The 39 Steps”
- New Massachusetts Law Helps First Responders Injured In Line Of Duty
- Sandwich, Lieutenant Governor To Celebrate Reconstructed Boardwalk With Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
- Cape Light Compact Seeks Changes To Three-Year Energy Efficiency Plan
- Updated: Route 6 Reopened After Fatal Crash
- Severe Weather Impacts Towns Across Cape
- Island High School Football Rivalry Selected To Play At Fenway
- Cape Cod Towns Holding Early Voting This Week
- Man Charged For Gun Incident At Hotel
- Mosquito Spraying In Plymouth County
- RFK Jr. Suspends His Presidential Bid, Backs Donald Trump
- Longtime Philanthropist Receives the Cape and Islands United Way Woman of Impact Award
- Falmouth Woman Charged and Pleads Guilty in Embezzlement Scheme