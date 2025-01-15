Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Nicola!

Nicola is a 2 year old female mixed-breed dog who is a bundle of energy and ready to find a loving home!! She is sweet, friendly, active, and does great with other dogs! She would do well in a variety of home settings, but an active home with another dog would be ideal. She is still learning some manners, and it will be important for her adopter to follow up with a force free trainer. If you are interested in coming to meet her, please call or stop by our Brewster location!





Waggin’ Wednesday is Sponsored By: