Will You Help Babushka Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Meet Babushka!

Babushka is a 5 month old German Shepherd/hound mix! This sweet boy loves to run around outside playing with as many toys as possible, and has never ate a treat he didn’t like! Babushka likes to play with other dogs and can be a bit nervous at first when meeting new people so he needs a patient adopter who will let him go at his own pace! If you’re interested in Babushka please call or stop by the Brewster shelter!

Looking for a Pet?

The MSPCA Cape Cod has dogs and cats that need good homes! Please visit their location in Centerville! Each week, CapeCod.com, in conjunction with 99.9 the Q, picks an animal and tries to help find a home for that animal. See below for all the animals that we’ve helped and that are available still!