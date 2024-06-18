Will You Help Cholula and Tapatio Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Cholula and Tapatio were originally kittens in an outdoor cat colony. In their first year, they moved inside with a kind Samaritan who cared for the colony. These sweet kitties are shy at first given their history of starting life at a distance from people, but they have been known to make human friends with plenty of time and space to grow their confidence. They could be adopted together or separately. Each of these kitties would likely benefit from having a confident feline friend at home, so if you have a resident cat looking for a pal, one of these hot sauce cats might be right for you!



