Will You Help Kinsey Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Say hello to Kinsey! She is a silly and playful pup who is looking a special home to help during her recovery. Kinsey came to us from another shelter down south and needed surgery to amputate one of her front legs. She had the surgery and is healing well so far, but will need some help to take it easy as she heals. Kinsey is a generally rambunctious puppy, but enjoys puzzles and enrichment to keep her mind active while her body heals. Kinsey will need a family who can help her continue to work on her manners and give her structure to her day!

If you think this dog could be a good match for your home and would like to learn more, stop by our Cape Adoption Center. We have open adoption hours Tuesday-Sunday from 1pm-3pm – no appointment needed to speak to a staff member regarding available dogs.



Looking for a Pet?

The MSPCA Cape Cod has dogs and cats that need good homes! Please visit their location in Centerville! Each week, CapeCod.com, in conjunction with 99.9 the Q, picks an animal and tries to help find a home for that animal. See below for all the animals that we’ve helped and that are available still!