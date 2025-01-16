2025 Cape Cod League Schedule Released

HYANNIS – The Cape Cod Baseball League has announced its 2025 schedule.

Commissioner John Castleberry says it promises to be another exciting season for the nation’s premier summer collegiate league.

Opening Day on June 14th features a rematch of the 2024 championship, as the defending champion Harwich Mariners will host the Bourne Braves. The Mariners won their sixth title. After the 2020 season was canceled by COVID, the Braves have made the championship series each year, winning twice.

The 2025 Cape League All-Star Game will be hosted by the Yarmouth-Dennis Red Sox on July 19th.