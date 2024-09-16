You are here: Home / NewsCenter / $2M Awarded for Cape Wastewater Testing Center

$2M Awarded for Cape Wastewater Testing Center

September 16, 2024

Town of Mashpee photo of cyanobacteria at Mashpee-Wakeby Pond in June. The Association to Preserve Cape Cod says algae blooms are largely the product of nutrient pollution that is often traceable back to wastewater. 

HYANNIS – Massachusetts Alternative Septic System Test Center (MASSTC) in Sandwich has received almost 2 million dollars to advance wastewater research as Cape Cod sees a rising tide of water quality issues.

County officials say that not only will it bolster wastewater research, but it will also help address micro-plastic pollution like PFAS—a contaminant that has shut down some town’s wells in recent years. 

The state grant will be matched by $1,315,696 American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) award to Barnstable County.

“This investment by the Healey-Driscoll administration, complimenting $1.3 million in ARPA funds obtained by Barnstable County is a strong acknowledgment of the vital need to foster innovation in wastewater treatment,” said Barnstable County Commissioner Ronald Bergstrom.

“By expanding and enhancing the Clean Water Center at MASSTC, we’re not just improving our local environment, we’re creating a hub that will attract businesses, talent, and capital to our region. This initiative positions Cape Cod and the Commonwealth as leaders in solving some of the most pressing environmental challenges of our time, while also driving economic growth and job creation for our community.”

 

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native from Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019. Host of Sunday Journal.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 