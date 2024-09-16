$2M Awarded for Cape Wastewater Testing Center

HYANNIS – Massachusetts Alternative Septic System Test Center (MASSTC) in Sandwich has received almost 2 million dollars to advance wastewater research as Cape Cod sees a rising tide of water quality issues.

County officials say that not only will it bolster wastewater research, but it will also help address micro-plastic pollution like PFAS—a contaminant that has shut down some town’s wells in recent years.

The state grant will be matched by $1,315,696 American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) award to Barnstable County.

“This investment by the Healey-Driscoll administration, complimenting $1.3 million in ARPA funds obtained by Barnstable County is a strong acknowledgment of the vital need to foster innovation in wastewater treatment,” said Barnstable County Commissioner Ronald Bergstrom.

“By expanding and enhancing the Clean Water Center at MASSTC, we’re not just improving our local environment, we’re creating a hub that will attract businesses, talent, and capital to our region. This initiative positions Cape Cod and the Commonwealth as leaders in solving some of the most pressing environmental challenges of our time, while also driving economic growth and job creation for our community.”