Affordable Housing Lottery Opens In West Dennis

WEST DENNIS – The Town of Yarmouth is notifying residents of an affordable housing opportunity along Route 28 as the Cape Cod Ready Renters Program is accepting applications to rent one of six affordable apartments at Trotting Park Village at 775 Main Steet in West Dennis.

Locally owned Sand Dollar Customs redeveloped the 24-unit property, which will be available through the 775 Main Street Lottery Application.

Those interested must submit their application to the Plymouth Redevelopment Authority by August 27, with qualified households earning no more than 80% of the Area Median Income.

A virtual information session will be available at 6 PM today, July 15, 2024 by clicking here.