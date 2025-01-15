AmeriCorps To Hold Disaster Preparedness Fair

HARWICH – Barnstable County’s AmeriCorps Cape Cod and the Southeastern MA Chapter of the American Red Cross are inviting the public to a community empowerment fair on Monday, January 20, 2025, from 9 am to 2 pm at the Harwich Community Center at 204 Sisson Road as part of its 2025 MLK National Day of Service.

The free fair will focus on preparedness for natural disasters and will feature educational workshops and material teaching useful tips for disaster preparedness, including lessons on “hands-only” CPR and the Red Cross’s “Be Red Cross Ready” module.

The fair will also feature family-friendly programming, including a Kids’ Corner and giveaways, and a drive to donate emergency items such as flashlights, batteries, blankets, and first aid kits.

“Cape Cod is a beautiful but fragile place,” said Michael Andranovich, Program Coordinator with AmeriCorps Cape Cod. “By hosting this event with the American Red Cross, we hope to equip our community with the tools and confidence they need to face the challenges of extreme weather.”

“It’s an opportunity to honor Dr. King’s legacy by fostering resilience and preparedness among our neighbors.”

Registration is required to attend the event.

To register, click here.