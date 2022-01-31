Animal Rescue League Provides Cold Weather Pet Tips

HYANNIS – As a blizzard impacted the region, the Animal Rescue League of Boston is sharing advice to pet owners on how to protect their animals, who can be at risk of harm in cold weather conditions.

According to the league, owners of dog breeds with short coats are advised to consider using coats, sweaters and booties to protect them from the chill.

For long haired dogs, it is recommended to let their coat grow out to provide natural protection.

Pet owners should be aware that chemicals used to treat sidewalks during periods of snowfall can irritate their dog’s skin or poison them if ingested.

Cleaning and drying a dog’s stomach when returning from a walk can protect them from adverse chemical reactions.

Additionally, while many residents are aware that it is illegal to keep a dog in a hot car, it is also illegal under state law to keep a dog in a cold car. Pet owners should leave their dog at home during excursions.

Pet owners should confer with their veterinarians on their dog’s safety, as conditions such as arthritis can be amplified in cold weather.

When at home owners should provide extra bedding for their pets and keep their pets calm, as pets may become anxious during blizzard conditions.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter