Annual Visitation Numbers At Cape Cod National Seashore Released

WELLFLEET – An annual report from the National Park Service indicates there were 3.8-million visitors to the Cape Cod National Seashore in 2023.

That’s slightly less than the count was in previous years. Since the coronavirus pandemic, the visitation average has been four-million.

Last year’s group of visitors reportedly spent $533 million in communities near the Seashore, which supported over 6,600 jobs.

Seashore Superintendent Jennifer Flynn said without the services offered in those towns, park visitors would have a diminished experience.