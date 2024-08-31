You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Annual Visitation Numbers At Cape Cod National Seashore Released

Annual Visitation Numbers At Cape Cod National Seashore Released

August 31, 2024

WELLFLEET – An annual report from the National Park Service indicates there were 3.8-million visitors to the Cape Cod National Seashore in 2023.

That’s slightly less than the count was in previous years. Since the coronavirus pandemic, the visitation average has been four-million.

Last year’s group of visitors reportedly spent $533 million in communities near the Seashore, which supported over 6,600 jobs.

Seashore Superintendent Jennifer Flynn said without the services offered in those towns, park visitors would have a diminished experience. 

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With:
About Jim McCabe

Jim McCabe is a native of (suburban) Philadelphia who has lived in New England and covered Cape Cod news since 2016. He is also the play-by-play announcer for the Cape-based Seahawks Hockey Club .


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 