Arby’s and Buffalo Wild Wings Owner Buying Dunkin’ Brands

October 31, 2020

NEW YORK (AP)-Dunkin’ doughnuts and coffee is being combined with Buffalo Wild Wings and Arby’s sandwiches.

Inspire Brands Inc. said Friday that it is acquiring Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. for $11.3 billion, including the Dunkin’ Brands’ debt that Inspire will be taking on. The private-equity firm will pay $106.50 in cash for all of Dunkin’ Brands’ shares, which closed Friday at $99.71.

Dunkin’ Brands’ stock surged to an all-time high earlier this week after the company confirmed the two were in merger talks.

Dunkin’, based in Canton, Massachusetts, also owns the Baskin-Robbins ice cream chain. There are 12,500 Dunkin’ stores and 8,000 Baskin-Robbins outlets worldwide.

From The Associated Press

