ARPA Funding To Aid Fall River Diocese In Establishing Modern Homeless Facility In Hyannis

HYANNIS – The Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Fall River has announced plans to establish a modernized homeless facility in Hyannis.

The project is supported by Duffy Health Center and Housing Assistance and largely funded by the American Rescue Plan Act, which will enable the renovation of a West Main Street property to accommodate up to fifty individuals and provide a range of supportive services including day programs and on-site health care.

The facility, which is replacing the St Joseph’s House on Winter Street, is expected to open in late 2025.

“This will help fulfill a critical need for an accessible shelter that provides wraparound services including training and education, medical respite and other health services,” said Susan Mazzarella, CEO of Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Fall River.

“This regional approach will also achieve a longstanding goal of the Town of Barnstable to shift human services programs away from the central Hyannis Business and visitor district.”

Catholic Charities operates five individual shelters and 76 family shelters across the diocese.