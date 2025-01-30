Auction Thursday For Low-Number Right Whale License Plates

BOSTON – The Massachusetts Environmental Trust is holding an online auction today for thirty low-number specialty license plates.

They depict two endangered species, the right whale and roseate tern.

The first-time auction honors the 30-year anniversary of the right whale plate.

Proceeds will benefit grant funding to support the preservation of aquatic and marine habitats, as well as promoting youth environmental stewardship.

More plates in the series will be distributed over the next two years.

The whale plate has funded disentanglement and rescue operations of the Massachusetts Large Whale and Sea Turtle Conservation Program, a collaborative effort between the Division of Marine Fisheries, the designated steward of these animals; the Center for Coastal Studies, the only federally licensed whale disentanglement responder in New England; and the National Marine Fisheries Service.

“Without dedicated citizens purchasing MET license plates and donating to the Trust, the grants that support numerous grassroots conservation efforts and organizations would cease to exist,” said MET Program Manager Kim Tilas. “Your purchase of Right Whale and Roseate Terns license plates ensures that there are certified disentanglement team members, and trained researchers on-call every day of the year.”

To sign up for the auction, visit www.mass.gov/eea/met.