Barnstable Commissioners Voice Support For Regional Housing Strategy

BARNSTABLE – The Barnstable County Commissioners shared their support over the past week for implementing the recommendations of the Regional Housing Strategy put forward in May by the Cape Cod Commission.

Developed using $932,576 in American Rescue Plan Act funds for Barnstable County, the plan would prioritize increasing the variety of regional housing to include more multi-family units, coordinated alongside planned infrastructure investments in transportation, coastal resilience, and internet access to create a more sustainable housing market.

Importantly, the plan includes recommendations for creating a community land trust and regional land bank to develop pre-approved building plans for Cape Housing, with federal and state cash support from the American Rescue Plan Act and District Local Technical Assistance funds from the Massachusetts Department of Housing and Livable Communities.

The Commissioners say pre-approved housing plans would make it easier for Cape Towns to address housing challenges currently gripping citizens throughout the region.

To view the full plan, click here.