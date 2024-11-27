Barnstable County, Americorps Running Holiday Lights Recycling Program

HYANNIS – The Cape Cod Cooperative Extension and Americorps Cape Cod are teaming up with all 15 Cape towns to offer a free holiday lights recycling program.
This is ongoing now until mid-January.
Old or damaged holiday lights can be dropped off at designated collection bins at local transfer stations.
The goal is to reduce waste in Cape Cod landfills.
Items not accepted include lights that are attached to artificial trees, and lighted decorations such as stars, angels or other fixtures.
By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter