Barnstable County, Americorps Running Holiday Lights Recycling Program

November 27, 2024

HYANNIS – The Cape Cod Cooperative Extension and Americorps Cape Cod are teaming up with all 15 Cape towns to offer a free holiday lights recycling program.

This is ongoing now until mid-January.

Old or damaged holiday lights can be dropped off at designated collection bins at local transfer stations.

The goal is to reduce waste in Cape Cod landfills.

“This time of year, many holiday lights are discarded due to single broken bulbs or worn-out strands,” said Kari Parcell with the Cape Cod Cooperative Extension. “This recycling drive offers an easy and free way for Cape Cod residents to keep holiday waste out of our landfills, helping protect the environment and preserving the beauty of our region.”

Items not accepted include lights that are attached to artificial trees, and lighted decorations such as stars, angels or other fixtures.

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

