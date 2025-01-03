Barnstable County Commissioners Elect New Chair

BARNSTABLE – The Barnstable County Commissioners have elected their next chair.

The county charter requires they reorganize its leadership annually, with the board unanimously electing Sheila Lyons as Chair and Mark Forest as Vice Chair.

The county also finished its FY24 annual report highlighting financial achievements and initiatives. Officials said it has been designed with accessibility features and other tools to help those interested in learning more about the county’s goals and achievements for the year.

The full report can be found here.