Barnstable County Sheriff Collecting Donations for Hurricane Helene Victims

BOURNE – The Barnstable County Sheriff’s office is collecting donations to help those impacted by Hurricane Helene in western North Carolina.

Sheriff Donna Buckley said Residents can bring items like bottled water, clothes, and baby formula to several police stations across the Cape in addition to the sheriff’s offices in Bourne and Barnstable.

“There are other churches and other groups trying to collect items. If they find that they have a need to have us transport those things to North Carolina, then they can reach out to us as well,” said Buckley.

Items will be accepted through this Saturday.

Below is the list of drop-off locations and requested new and unused items, with more locations expected to open soon, according to the sheriff’s office.

Drop off locations:

Bourne Police Department

35 Armory Road, Buzzards Bay

Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office 6000 Sheriff’s Place, Bourne

Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office-Bureau of Criminal Investigations 3261 Main Street, Barnstable Village

Barnstable Police Department 1200 Phinney’s Lane, Hyannis

Yarmouth Police Department

340 Higgins Crowell Road, West Yarmouth

Eastham Police Department 2550 State Highway, Eastham

Wellfleet Police Department 36 Gross Hill Road, Wellfleet

Orleans Police Department

New and unused items needed:

Bottled water and drinks

Shelf-stable food (pop-top cans preferred, not requiring a can opener) Batteries

Feminine hygiene products

Dog and cat food

Flushable wipes

Clothes

Baby formula and food

Diapers

Toilet paper

Socks

Cleaning supplies

Toiletries

Contractor-sized trash bags

Blankets

First aid supplies

Baby clothes

Hand sanitizer

Paper towels

Shovels

Brooms

Gloves

Coolers

Flashlights

Fans