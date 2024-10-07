Barnstable County Sheriff Collecting Donations for Hurricane Helene Victims

BOURNE – The Barnstable County Sheriff’s office is collecting donations to help those impacted by Hurricane Helene in western North Carolina.
Sheriff Donna Buckley said Residents can bring items like bottled water, clothes, and baby formula to several police stations across the Cape in addition to the sheriff’s offices in Bourne and Barnstable.
“There are other churches and other groups trying to collect items. If they find that they have a need to have us transport those things to North Carolina, then they can reach out to us as well,” said Buckley.
Items will be accepted through this Saturday.
Below is the list of drop-off locations and requested new and unused items, with more locations expected to open soon, according to the sheriff’s office.
Drop off locations:
Bourne Police Department
35 Armory Road, Buzzards Bay
Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office 6000 Sheriff’s Place, Bourne
Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office-Bureau of Criminal Investigations 3261 Main Street, Barnstable Village
Barnstable Police Department 1200 Phinney’s Lane, Hyannis
Yarmouth Police Department
340 Higgins Crowell Road, West Yarmouth
Eastham Police Department 2550 State Highway, Eastham
Wellfleet Police Department 36 Gross Hill Road, Wellfleet
Orleans Police Department
New and unused items needed:
Bottled water and drinks
Shelf-stable food (pop-top cans preferred, not requiring a can opener) Batteries
Feminine hygiene products
Dog and cat food
Flushable wipes
Clothes
Baby formula and food
Diapers
Toilet paper
Socks
Cleaning supplies
Toiletries
Contractor-sized trash bags
Blankets
First aid supplies
Baby clothes
Hand sanitizer
Paper towels
Shovels
Brooms
Gloves
Coolers
Flashlights
Fans