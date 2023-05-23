Barnstable County Sheriff Promotes 13 Staff Members

BOURNE – A promotion of 13 staff members was recently announced by Barnstable County Sheriff Donna Buckley as part of her plans to improve the corrections, rehabilitation, and treatment programs.

Sheriff Buckley has been assessing the operational structure of the organization since winning election in November. Buckley took over from Jim Cummings, who served as sheriff since 1999.

The criteria included for the promotions were based on job performance and training.

Of the promotions made there are five new sergeants, four new captains, and four assistant deputy superintendents.

“Attaining a promotion is not something that is easily done. You have dedicated much of your life to this office and I am forever grateful for it,” said Sheriff Buckley.

Of the officers that have been promoted, three of them have over 24 years of experience at the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office, and all but one have more than 15 years.

More stories from CapeCod.com: