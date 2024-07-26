23-Year-Old Hyannis Man and 34-Year-Old Cotuit Man Arrested On Kidnapping, Firearms, and Assault Charges.



HYANNIS – Barnstable Police report that at approximately 7:00 AM on Thursday July 25, 2024, officers were dispatched to Quaker Road Hyannis for a subject who was suffering from apparent stab wounds. Upon investigation by Barnstable Patrol Officers and Detectives it was determined that the 49-year-old victim had been held against his will and assaulted in a house on Quaker Road. He reported that two individuals, known to him as 23-year-old Eric Randall of Hyannis and 34-year-old Richard Villa of Cotuit had assaulted him inside the home. The victim told investigators that Randall and Villa had trapped him within the home, choked him with a belt, held him at gunpoint, and eventually stabbed him with a knife. The subjects threatened the victim’s life throughout the incident. The victim was eventually able to flee the scene and have a neighbor call 911. The victim was treated at a local hospital for the non-life-threatening injuries. Villa was located in the area a short time later and taken into custody without incident. Randall was located later in the afternoon, however when approached he attempted to flee. After a brief foot pursuit, he was taken into custody by Barnstable Patrol Officers, Detectives, as well as members of the DEA Cape Cod Resident Office. Investigators seized a knife and a loaded 9mm “ghost” gun in connection with this incident.



Randall (left) and Villa (right) were both transported to the Barnstable Police Department where Villa was charged with kidnapping while armed with a firearm, strangulation or suffocation, assault to murder while armed, assault and battery with dangerous weapon, and threat to commit a crime. Randall was charged with kidnapping while armed with a firearm, possess firearm without FID, carrying loaded firearm without license, assault and battery dangerous weapon, assault with dangerous weapon, assault to murder while armed firearm, threat to commit a crime, resisting arrest and malicious destruction of property due to damage he caused to the police cruiser during his transport.

Additionally, Randall was wanted in connection with an incident on Moco Road West Barnstable that occurred on Wednesday July 24, 2024. During that incident Randall allegedly assaulted an occupant in the home while brandishing a firearm. Based on that investigation Randall was also charged with assault in a dwelling while armed with a firearm and assault and battery.

Villa was arraigned at Barnstable District Court on Thursday July 25, 2024 and was ordered held pending a dangerousness hearing on Monday July 29, 2024. Randall was ordered held without bail and is scheduled to be arraigned Friday July 26, 2024.