Barnstable Fire Department And St. Mary’s Team Up For Sixteenth 9/11 Day Of Remembrance

BARNSTABLE – The Barnstable Fire Department and St. Mary’s Episcopal Church are joining for their sixteenth joint Day of Remembrance honoring those lost or impacted by the events of September 11, 2001.

The day will begin at 10 am at the Barnstable Fire Department at 3249 Main Street with Fire Chief Beal leading a ceremony featuring guest vocalist Suzanne Tonaire and guest speaker, State Representative Kip Diggs.

A procession led by bagpipe instrumentalists Calum MacLachlan and Leslie Kenny and the Barnstable Police Department Honor Guard will then head toward the church for a service officiated by Reverend Dr. Russ Norris with guest speaker, State Representative Steve Xiarhos, and soloist Jean Prendergast.

The event will conclude with a reception in St. Mary’s Old English Gardens.

Wednesday will mark 23 years since a terrorist attack coordinated by Al-Qaeda killed almost 3,000 people in New York, Virginia, and Pennsylvania at the crash site of United Airlines Flight 93.