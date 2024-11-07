You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Barnstable Hosting Digital Equity Outreach

Barnstable Hosting Digital Equity Outreach

November 7, 2024

BARNSTABLE – Three events are scheduled this month as part of the Town of Barnstable’s development of a digital equity plan.

The town is working with the Cape Cod Commission to better understand the challenges that community members face with the Internet and technology, and to identify solutions that ensure all have access so they can be full participants in the community.

A workshop will be held on Tuesday the 12th from 10 a.m. to noon at the Cotuit Center for the Arts. There will be a pop-up table at the Hyannis Youth and Community Center on Thursday the 14th from 4:00 to 7 p.m. Another workshop is on Tuesday the 19th from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the West Barnstable Community Building.

A link with more information and a path to submit comments is available here.

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With:
About Jim McCabe

Jim McCabe is a native of (suburban) Philadelphia who has lived in New England and covered Cape Cod news since 2016. He is also the play-by-play announcer for the Cape-based Seahawks Hockey Club .


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 