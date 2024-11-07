Barnstable Hosting Digital Equity Outreach

BARNSTABLE – Three events are scheduled this month as part of the Town of Barnstable’s development of a digital equity plan.

The town is working with the Cape Cod Commission to better understand the challenges that community members face with the Internet and technology, and to identify solutions that ensure all have access so they can be full participants in the community.

A workshop will be held on Tuesday the 12th from 10 a.m. to noon at the Cotuit Center for the Arts. There will be a pop-up table at the Hyannis Youth and Community Center on Thursday the 14th from 4:00 to 7 p.m. Another workshop is on Tuesday the 19th from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the West Barnstable Community Building.

A link with more information and a path to submit comments is available here.