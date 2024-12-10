Barnstable Land Trust Teams Up With Conservation Groups For Outdoor Fun On New Year’s Day

BARNSTABLE – As the new year approaches, the Barnstable Land Trust and 15 local conservation organizations are preparing to host the fourth edition of First Day Hikes Cape Cod, an event slate featuring a variety of free, family-friendly events celebrating the outdoors on New Year’s Day.

Beginning with sunrise walks at Sandy Neck Beach and West Dennis Beach at 6:30 and 6:45 am, the day will include a hike and indigenous research talk at the Herring River, a conservation tour at the Harwich Conservation Trust, and a day of family fun featuring crafts and bonfires at the Barnstable Land Trust in Marstons Mills.

The day will close with a walk-and-talk on turtle conservation along the trackways of Diamondback Terrapins at the Margaret Wyman Turtle Garden Sanctuary.

The event will also celebrate the release of the Conservation Community Calendar, a one-stop shop for those interested in exploring nature programs year-round.

Due to parking and restraints on capacity, some events require advance registration.

