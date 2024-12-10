You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Barnstable Land Trust Teams Up With Conservation Groups For Outdoor Fun On New Year’s Day

Barnstable Land Trust Teams Up With Conservation Groups For Outdoor Fun On New Year’s Day

December 10, 2024

BARNSTABLE – As the new year approaches, the Barnstable Land Trust and 15 local conservation organizations are preparing to host the fourth edition of First Day Hikes Cape Cod, an event slate featuring a variety of free, family-friendly events celebrating the outdoors on New Year’s Day.

Beginning with sunrise walks at Sandy Neck Beach and West Dennis Beach at 6:30 and 6:45 am,  the day will include a hike and indigenous research talk at the Herring River, a conservation tour at the Harwich Conservation Trust,  and a day of family fun featuring crafts and bonfires at the Barnstable Land Trust in Marstons Mills.

The day will close with a walk-and-talk on turtle conservation along the trackways of Diamondback Terrapins at the Margaret Wyman Turtle Garden Sanctuary.

The event will also celebrate the release of the Conservation Community Calendar, a one-stop shop for those interested in exploring nature programs year-round.

Due to parking and restraints on capacity, some events require advance registration.

To learn more, click here.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , , , , , , ,
About Matthew Tomlinson

Matt Tomlinson is a Cape Cod native studying to be a documentarian. He has been with the CapeCod.com NewsCenter since 2021.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 