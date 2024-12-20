Barnstable Parking Fines To Increase On January First

BARNSTABLE – The Town of Barnstable has announced increased fines for certain parking violations beginning on January 1, 2025.

The fine for illegal parking in handicapped spaces, ADA access aisles, and Fire Lanes will double from $100 to $200.

All other parking violations, including meter violations, overtime parking, parking without a permit, and beach parking violations will increase from $40 to $50.

The Town Manager approved all parking fine adjustments in what the Town says is an effort to ensure essential access points for the disabled and emergency responders and to increase adherence to parking regulations throughout the municipality.