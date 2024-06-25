Barnstable Sheriff’s Office Hires New Superintendent

BOURNE – The Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office is pleased to announce the hiring of a new superintendent and special sheriff.

The Norfolk County Sheriff’s superintendent of jail operations, Danielle Frane, will start the new job on July 1st.

Frane will oversee the administration and management of the Barnstable County Correctional Facility, as well as the office’s law enforcement and public safety operations.

Barnstable Sheriff Donna Buckley says Frane has a wealth of corrections experience from nearly three decades of service.

“I’m particularly impressed by her commitment to programs and re-entry services that will guide incarcerated individuals toward better lives,” said Buckley.

Frane is a member of the executive board of the Massachusetts Women in Law Enforcement as well as the American Jail Association.

She replaces Major Robert Ahonen, who retired earlier this year.