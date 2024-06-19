You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Barnstable To Host Host Household Hazardous Waste Collection On Saturday

Barnstable To Host Host Household Hazardous Waste Collection On Saturday

June 19, 2024

BARNSTABLE – The Town of Barnstable Department of Public Works Solid Waste Division is preparing to host a Household Hazardous Waste Collection on Saturday, June 22, at the Marstons Mills Transfer Station at 45 Flint Street from 9 am to noon.

All residential property owners in Barnstable are encouraged to participate, including those who do not have a current transfer station sticker, who may participate by presenting proof of residency or residential property ownership in Barnstable upon arrival.

Eligible items include pesticides and lawn chemicals, cleaners and disinfectants, auto and boat fluids, arts and crafts supplies, pool chemicals, and non-latex or acrylic paints and polishes.

For a full list of eligible items, click here.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , , ,
About Matthew Tomlinson

Matt Tomlinson is a Cape Cod native studying to be a documentarian. He has been with the CapeCod.com NewsCenter since 2021.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 