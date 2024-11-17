Barnstable To Host Vaccine Clinic This Wednesday

BARNSTABLE – The Barnstable County Department of Health and Environment’s Public Health Nursing Division is hosting a public COVID-19/flu clinic this Wednesday, November 20, 2024, from 10 am to 1 pm in the Harborview Conference Room at 3195 Main Street in Barnstable Village.

During the clinic, providers will administer updated 2024/2022 Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines as either a primary or booster shot, as well as 2024/2025 trivalent flu vaccines.

Health Department officials are urging residents and visitors to pursue vaccination as winter approaches, which is expected to be an active season for acute respiratory illnesses.

Free COVID-19 home test kits are being offered to all homes by the federal government and can be ordered by clicking here.

Online pre-registration is required for the Barnstable clinic and can be found at this link.