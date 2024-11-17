You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Barnstable To Host Vaccine Clinic This Wednesday

Barnstable To Host Vaccine Clinic This Wednesday

November 17, 2024

 

BARNSTABLE – The Barnstable County Department of Health and Environment’s Public Health Nursing Division is hosting a public COVID-19/flu clinic this Wednesday, November 20, 2024, from 10 am to 1 pm in the Harborview Conference Room at 3195 Main Street in Barnstable Village.

During the clinic, providers will administer updated 2024/2022 Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines as either a primary or booster shot, as well as 2024/2025 trivalent flu vaccines.

Health Department officials are urging residents and visitors to pursue vaccination as winter approaches, which is expected to be an active season for acute respiratory illnesses.

Free COVID-19 home test kits are being offered to all homes by the federal government and can be ordered by clicking here.

Online pre-registration is required for the Barnstable clinic and can be found at this link.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , , , ,
About Matthew Tomlinson

Matt Tomlinson is a Cape Cod native studying to be a documentarian. He has been with the CapeCod.com NewsCenter since 2021.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 