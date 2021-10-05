Barnstable Wrestles Fall Construction, Elections Amid COVID

BARNSTABLE – Despite the end of summer’s visitor season, the fall for many New England communities is just as busy as construction and other projects get underway, and Barnstable is no different, according to Town Manager Mark Ells.

The town’s sewer expansion project is one such town-wide project that is full steam ahead as the summer has drawn to a close.

“A lot of activities right now are going on in the Covell’s Beach, Craigville Beach, Strawberry Hill Road area,” said Ells during his most recent community update.

“There’s actually construction in the ground at the intersection of Strawberry Hill Road and Craigville Beach Road. Small pump station going on in there, then we’re going to be moving on Craigville Beach Road, and concurrently and following that work Vineyard Wind will be laying their conduit relevant to the installation of cables for the offshore wind project that they’re going forward with.”

Ells said that residents should expect multiple phases of construction in the area as the sewer expansion continues with its Comprehensive Wastewater Management Plan designed to help cut nitrogen pollution that can damage water sources and cause toxic algae outbreaks.

Town officials are also readying themselves for the Town Elections scheduled for November, which voters may register for here, if they are not already registered voters.

Information on Barnstable’s Town Election, including how to run for public office, can be found here.

The town’s rental registration program has also been expanded this year. Ells said it is mandatory for all rental owners—including summer rentals—to register with the Town of Barnstable Health Division, though the process can now be completed online through the town’s website ahead of next year’s summer season.

“Make sure that you take care of that, so that you don’t fall into a category of us having to pursue you and force you to register. It is a required program,” said Ells.

As the fall season continues, Ells asked residents to continue to be patient with town services and programs as the region still wrestles with COVID-19 and public health and safety guidelines.