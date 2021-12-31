You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Betty White, TV’s Golden Girl, Dies at 99

Betty White, TV’s Golden Girl, Dies at 99

December 31, 2021

Photo by Alan Light. Creative Commons.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actress Betty White, whose saucy, up-for-anything charm made her a television mainstay for more than 60 years, has died. She was 99.

White’s death was confirmed by her longtime agent Jeff Witjas in a phone call Friday with publicist Pam Golum.

Her quirky characters over more than a half-century included the oddball Rose Nylund in “The Golden Girls” and the outspoken caretaker on “Hot In Cleveland.”

She also drew laughs in “The Proposal” and the horror spoof “Lake Placid.”

White once said her character Sue Ann Nivens in “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” could be “icky-sweet” but was “really a piranha type.”

That role brought her two Emmys. White would have turned 100 on Jan. 17.

By FRAZIER MOORE, The Associated Press
Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 